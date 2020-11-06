Some Hopewell classes go virtual after positive COVID-19 case

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Some Hopewell City Public Schools students will be learning from home for the remainder of the week following a positive case of COVID-19.

The decision comes after a transportation staff member tested positive for the disease, potentially putting some students of Woodlawn Elementary and Hopewell High schools at risk.

As a precaution, the students transported to Woodlawn and Hopewell High School for some in-person classes were asked to stay home.

We have now completed an investigation and those students and staff who need to quarantine have been notified. Out of caution and so that we can monitor the situation to reasonably ensure that it is contained, we have also moved some of these classes to be virtual through this Friday. Students in those identified classes have been notified.” Statement from Hopewell City Public Schools

“All other activities at HHS and Woodlawn can continue to proceed as planned this week, as they are unrelated to the situation of these classes,” school officials said in a statement Wednesday night. “Such activities include the SOL testing at the high school.”

Hopewell High School reopened, just Tuesday, as a location for residents to vote after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 29. On Wednesday, the school reopened for students and staff.

Officials ask anyone who may be experiencing symptoms to contact the Crater Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at (804) 862-8989.

