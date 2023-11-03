PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate after a special agent was grazed by a bullet in a Petersburg shooting overnight.

The incident began when an unmarked Virginia State Police vehicle came to a temporary stop on Whitehill Drive around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to police, a white SUV pulled up near the unmarked police vehicle and fired several gunshots at the special agent’s car. The rear window of the vehicle was shattered by gunfire and the special agent was grazed by a bullet while he was seated in the driver’s seat.

A photo of the damaged vehicle was released by Virginia State Police, showing an additional bullet hole to the rear of the vehicle left of the trunk lid.

The attached photo was taken on Nov. 3, 2023, and is of the special agent’s vehicle. That is an additional bullet hole to the left of the trunk lid. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

“The special agent was in Petersburg for an ongoing criminal investigation,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said. “No shots were fired by law enforcement at the scene.” There were no other reported injuries.”

Anyone with information about the shooting or the white SUV involved is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-750-8458.