PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Speed cameras have been installed on roads near two high schools in Petersburg in an effort to reduce speeding in school zones.

An announcement from Petersburg City Public Schools said drivers will see the speed cameras on Johnson Road near Petersburg High School and on Washington Street near Appomattox Regional Governor’s School.

During the 30 days after the speed cameras are installed, the announcement said drivers who are speeding will receive mailed warnings instead of citations.

After the 30-day period, drivers will receive official citations for speeding.