PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — After about two years of construction, Petersburg’s St. Andrews Street Bridge is open to traffic.

According to Petersburg residents, this small bridge is fixing big problems. Tracy Stewart has lived in the community since she was a little girl. She was used to using St. Andrews Street Bridge for travel.

“I’m just glad they finally opened access to this road so we can get to where we need to go,” she said.

The completed, reconstructed, St. Andrews Street Bridge. Photo courtesy of Sierra Krug.

Before its recent reopening, the nearly $2 million project was under construction for about two years. However, it’s been out of use far longer than that. It initially closed in 2007.

“With time I forgot it was closed down,” Stewart said.

The bridge was expected to be completed by the start of 2022, but inspections found more repairs were needed to comply with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) standards.

“I figured they would never open it up again,” Stewart said.

The now completed bridge meets VDOT’s requirements and is around four and a half feet wider than it used to be.

“It appears that the taxpayer dollars are working finally,” Stewart said. “It was hard for us to travel and commute.”

Another Petersburg resident told 8News he used the new bridge for the first time Friday. He claimed using the bridge saved him nearly an hour in travel time throughout his day, adding he could avoid long lights and off-route detours.

Stewart called the project a win for Petersburg residents and those who frequently travel the Historic Poplar Lawn area or Blandford neighborhoods.

“The travel here today, it was easier,” Stewart said. “I bypassed some lights. It’s quicker to get from Crater Road to Mingea Street to here.”