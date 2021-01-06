Staff at Colonial Heights Animal Services finds dog tied to their fence, plans to press charges

Colonial Heights Animal Services found a dog tied up to their fence on Tuesday, January 5, 2020. (Photo: Colonial Heights Animal Shelter)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Animal Services shelter said it plans to press charges against whoever left a dog tied to its fence in nearly freezing temperatures. The dog was discovered by staff at the shelter Tuesday morning when they opened.

According to the CHAS’ Facebook post, they think the dog is between between six and eight years old and weighs almost 30 pounds. So far, the shelter knows it was not being fed due to its ribs sticking out.





Amanda Sverchek, Animal Control Supervisor, spoke to local media Wednesday and said the dog is being tested.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, so far the dog has tested negative for heartworms and other diseases.

“He/she is quite dehydrated and drawing blood was a little difficult and therefore done through the jugular vein. This baby didn’t even flinch,” the shelter added.

The dog is currently under observation at the Colonial Heights Veterinary Hospital.





While CHAS does have cameras around the shelter, they have blind spots so the person who left the dog was not visible.

“We are actively checking each camera angle which will take a while,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The shelter plans on pressing charges once they find out who is responsible for mistreating the dog.

If you would like to help during this time, the shelter is accepting donations through the Colonial Heights Veterinary Hospital. All you have to do is call and request to donate to the shelter’s medical fund.

