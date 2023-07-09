HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A family impacted by gun violence isn’t letting the pain from their past stop them from promoting love and harmony in their Hopewell community.

Two former Hopewell High School students and now renowned athletes — Tabyus and Darrell Taylor — lost their brother TeAndrey to gun violence in January. On Saturday, July 8, they held a basketball tournament at their former high school to show young people how they can use sports and community to pave the path to a successful future.

Kids, teens, toddlers, and parents across the Tri-Cities area sat starry-eyed and empowered as they watched Tabyus lead young athletes in the tournament.

“Hopewell… It is a great community,” Taylor said. “We just have to take our community back home one day at a time, one step at a time, and just all come together. Spread light on youth.”

Tabyus and his brother Darrell Taylor, who plays for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, both made it their mission to inspire young people and put a stop to gun violence after their brother TeAndrey Taylor was fatally shot outside his home in January. They held Saturday’s event in his honor.

“He would be amazed,” Taylor said. “Basketball was this thing. He brought a lot of people together with basketball.”

The boys’ mother, Vannette Turner, continues to seek justice for her son and those he left behind.

“We stick together,” she said. “We’re trying to do things in a community to stay busy trying to keep TeAndrey’s memory alive.”

Then-26 year old TeAndrey had two children of his own. So Turner is advocating for the safety and power of the next generation. She emphasized how one moment’s decision could change a family’s entire world.

“Think before you react,” the mother said. “You have to think. You can’t be impulsive.”

Her family is looking to show young people the beautiful futures they can cultivate.

They’re supporting families who lost loved ones, inspiring youth to find passion and purpose and “protecting the peace” as they encourage youth to pick up a football or basketball.

“You have to put the guns down,” Turner said. “Do not put guns in these children’s hands.”

This is just one of many efforts the Hopewell family is leading to help unify their community.

While basketball was “TeAndrey’s thing,” Tabyus told 8News that he and Darrell have plans to use their strengths to host a football camp for young people.

