HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – The musical production “Drama in da ChuUrch” will be playing at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell for one day only this summer.

The play is about the rise and fall of an arrogant pastor in the pulpit. The show is humorous and will give the audience a “church-going experience.”

Rajaee “RAW” is the production director and NAACP chair Tracy Hardney Scott is the co-director. 4MySons Productions LLC is responsible for show production. The show features star power from Melba Moore, Christopher Williams, Karlie Redd, Juju from “Love and Hip Hop” and Deelishis from “Flavor of Love.” Comedians Micah “Bamm Bamm” White, J-Smoothe and Rescus “Rick” will also be featured.

General tickets will be $45 per person when purchased ahead of time and $50 at the door. VIP meet-and-greet tickets will be $60 per person. There will be two shows on Saturday, June 3, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now online.

Those who purchase tickets will be entered to win a giveaway for a 65-inch TV.

The Beacon Theatre is located at 401 N. Main Street in Hopewell.