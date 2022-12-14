PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A $1.4 billion plan to bring a casino to Petersburg is on the table after the Cordish Companies was selected as the city’s casino developer.

City Council members voted unanimously at Tuesday night’s meeting, saying Cordish’s experience set them apart from other contenders and they sold a dream of building more than just a casino.

“It is transformational for Petersburg, for central Virginia and I think Virginia it is the best, most fabulous casino of all that are out there,” Senator Joe Morrissey said.

‘Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia’ would be a four million-square-foot complex featuring a hotel, resort pool and an event center that could host live music.

Concept rendering showing the centerpiece hotel. (Photo: City of Petersburg)

Concept design showing aerial view of the casino complex. (Photo: City of Petersburg)

Map showing the proposed layout of the casino complex. (Map: City of Petersburg)

The complex would sit on Wagner Road near Interstate 95 and include 1,300 residential units. The project’s cost is more than twice as much as Richmond’s failed casino proposal.

“The money is because they develop the continuous areas,” Morrissey said.

If built, the casino and resort would create up to ten thousand jobs over a few years, but the General Assembly still has to grant Petersburg a gaming license after Richmond voters said no to a casino last year.

“They won’t come in if they’ve got to compete against a regional [casino] up here in Richmond,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey has filed legislation and said the General Assembly will consider their proposal in the January session. If approved, Petersburg could hold a referendum in November and build a casino within the next two years.

Petersburg is holding a meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. so people can learn more about the casino plan.