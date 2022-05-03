PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has released new details on an incident that occurred Monday, May 5 in which a Petersburg man was killed while his landlord served him an eviction notice.

According to police, a Petersburg Sheriff’s Deputy accompanied a landlord to serve an eviction notice to a resident –now identified as Christopher Bowen– who was living at a house in the 1200 block of Grant Ave.

The Sheriff’s Deputy called in assistance from the Petersburg Police Department during the encounter with the male resident.

Police said the officers and deputy entered the house, and found Bowen armed with a shotgun. Approximately 20 to 25 minutes into negotiating with Bowen to put down the firearm, police said Bowen discharged the weapon on himself. He died from his injuries at the scene.

There was no one else inside the residence at the time of the incident, and no law enforcement officers were injured.

Bowen’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.