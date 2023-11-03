PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police special agent was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Petersburg Thursday night.

According to police, the special agent was parked in an unmarked vehicle at approximately 10:48 p.m. when a bullet broke the rear window and grazed the driver.

The special agent was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are still working to develop a suspect description.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8458.

