PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — After a 7-8 vote by a Virginia Senate panel on Thursday, state Sen. Joe Morrissey’s (D-Richmond) Petersburg casino bill failed.

A similar bill is still ongoing in the Virginia House of Delegates, but a committee suggested it is unlikely to pass.

Thursday, Sen. Morrissey introduced his bill and spoke about Petersburg’s growth. He also stated the casino would bring 2,000 jobs to the city and the first hotel in decades. However, a motion was made not to advance the bill, with four democrats voting against moving the legislation forward.

