STEAM labs donated to 4 elementary schools in Petersburg: ‘It’s opening so many doors’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Four Petersburg elementary schools received a huge gift Thursday morning.

Thanks to a $75,000 donation from Amazon Business, Walnut Hill Elementary School, Cool Spring Elementary School, Lakemont Elementary School and Pleasants Lane Elementary School each received a brand new STEAM lab.

“It’s opening so many doors for our young people,” Walnut Hill Elementary School principal Belinda Urquhart said.

In an interview Thursday morning, Urquhart told 8News the new STEAM lab will be a game changer for her students.

“Exposure,” Urquhard said. “That’s number one. If we start to exposure our students in elementary school as to ‘What is STEAM?'”

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Petersburg City Schools superintendent Marie Pitre-Martin says the new lab will help students think about the future.

“It opens the door for career exploration where students are actually thinking about engineering and coding as a career,” Pitre-Martin told 8News.

While the school system already focuses on science and math, the new lab will provide extra resources like tablets, experiment kits, and school supplies.

“Now we have the hands-on tools that are tactile and kinesthetic for our students, we know it’s going to go even further,” Pitre-Martin said.

School officials tell 8News each classroom will be able to use the lab once a week. Teachers will also be able to check out experiment kits to use in their own classrooms.

Officials tell 8News more than 50 local Amazon Fulfillment employees volunteered to help open the new STEAM labs.

