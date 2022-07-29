RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Sterling man has been sentenced to 13 years and six months after pleading guilty to fentanyl distribution charges in March.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 39-year-old Salahudin Mitchell pled guilty to distributing more than 40 grams of Fentanyl in the Petersburg area in March and was sentenced to 162 months in prison on Friday, July 29.

Federal and state agencies, as well as local police in Petersburg, became aware of Mitchell’s drug trafficking in late 2020. He was arrested and his home was searched in November 2021.

Police found heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cash and scales in Mitchell’s home. Mitchell was also found to be in possession of a Walther PPQ .45 caliber pistol, which he was not allowed to own, having been previously convicted on federal drug charges.