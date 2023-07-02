PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Following severe storms in Central Virginia over the past few weeks, some local parks are feeling the effects of left-over storm debris as they prepare for Fourth of July celebrations.

Petersburg National Battlefield and the James River are just two places in the area that have been impacted by storm debris. Crews are working to make sure people can still enjoy those places with safety still in mind.

But how could this impact July Fourth visitation at the parks?

At Petersburg National Battlefield, crews are using chainsaws and woodchippers to remove downed trees and branches. Park officials said portions of the park had to be closed after severe thunderstorms around June 16. They are now hoping to have it opened back up by early this week.

“When we did our first assessment of it, we found at least 150 trees that were impacting the tour road, as well as the trails,” acting superintendent at Petersburg National Battlefield, Karen Beck-Herzog, told 8News on Friday.

According to the park’s Facebook page, the Eastern Front tour road and trails are now back open but the boardwalk at the Crater Tunnel entrance remains closed as of Sunday.

“People who have come in to really explore Virginia’s history, especially with the Civil War. Unfortunately, they are going to be disappointed that they’re not going to be able to explore all the Eastern Front of the park,” Beck-Herzog said.

Over on the James River, clusters of fallen trees are also causing some concerns.

“It’s a lot of sharp wood because it’s broken off. It’s broken branches. And if that broken part is pointing upstream, you can get all hung up on it, scraped up, impaled,” said one member of Friends of the James River, Greg Velzy.

Velzy spoke with 8News on Friday, saying the recent severe weather was to blame. He offered a word of caution to those planning on getting in the water for the holiday weekend.

“Know where you’re going and know what the hazards are,” he said. “It could be that there’s a whole tree underneath the water that you don’t see. So, if you’re not paying attention, you get hung up on that tree without even seeing it [and get] caught up in it.”

For more information on what areas of the river are safe, visit the James River Association’s website.