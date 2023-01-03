Virginia American Water will be making repairs on the 2500 block of Oaklawn Boulevard until Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia American Water began a street pavement restoration in Hopewell on Tuesday morning that will continue until Wednesday evening.

The repair will focus on a portion of the 2500 block of Oaklawn Boulevard, between Pine Avenue and High Avenue. Paving will continue until Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

Traffic controls will be in place during this time.

For additional information, contact Maurice Wilkins at 804-541-2374. The daily on-site inspector is Tim Bell, who can be reached at 804-541-2231.