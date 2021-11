HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell responded Wednesday morning to reports that a student brought a gun to school.

Officers say the firearm was removed from Hopewell High School.

Nobody was harmed, and the gun was taken without incident.

Hopewell Police say there are no additional reports of threats to students or staff, but an additional police presence will remain at the school today out of an abundance of caution.