Student, staff member at Westview Early Childhood Education Center in Petersburg test positive for COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A student at Westview Early Childhood Education Center has tested positive for COVID-19, Petersburg County Public Schools said Friday.

The student’s last day on school grounds was April 1. All impacted staff and students have been contacted, the school system said.

Petersburg schools also said a staff member at Westview tested positive.

PCPS is working closely with the Crater Health District and Petersburg Health Department. If the health department has notified you of an exposure, the school system is asking that you quarantine for 14 days.