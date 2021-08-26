Students can get a free COVID-19 test at Hopewell High School Thursday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Are you a student in Hopewell in need of a COVID-19 test? Well, we have good news — you can get a free COVID-19 test at Hopewell High School this afternoon.

The drive-thru testing event will be from 4:30-7 p.m.

Unless a student is at least 18 years old with an ID, a parent or guardian must come with them to get the test.

Test results will be available to parents within 2-3 days and students can continue to come to school unless they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The testing event comes less than a week after the school district had to close due to staff shortages caused by positive COVID-19 cases, quarantines and staff sick leave requests. Hopewell Schools reopened on Monday.

A COVID-19 testing event was held last Friday for staff where less than five of the 326 employees tested positive.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been more than 90 positive cases since the start of the school year last month.