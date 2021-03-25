Students react to VSU renaming four campus buildings

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC)— Virginia State University students say the school is making progress after recently announcing the renaming of four buildings on campus.

Tonya Hall, Vice President of External Relations at VSU, said the university’s archivist and Dean of Libraries researched why some buildings were named after certain people a few years ago. The discovery sparked the discussion to change the names of Byrd Hall, Trinkle Hall, Vawter Hall and Eggleston Hall.

Through their research, it revealed some of the names are tied to segregation while others are associated with the confederacy.

Hall said former Virginia Harry Byrd was a segregationist and former Virginia Governor Elbert Trinkle opposed interracial marriage and relationships.

“[Trinkle] was the one who started that notion of one drop of black blood made you black,” said Hall. Vawter was a Confederate Army Captain, she said.

The buildings’ signs were removed from their posts early Thursday afternoon.

Hall said last summer’s protests and social unrest prompted them to put the plans back on the table. VSU formed an eight-person renaming committee to select which names better align with the school’s mission.

VSU senior Jalen McKenzie said the renaming is a step in the right direction.

“I feel like being an HBCU we shouldn’t any ties to anything Confederate or racist,” he said.

VSU freshman Jayce Gaither said this move will create a better climate on campus. “It just really helps,” she said.

Hall said the committee will have their first meeting within the next two weeks. The committee will consider some nominations that have already been submitted. The buildings could all be renamed within the next six weeks she said.