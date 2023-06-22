PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – The city of Petersburg’s Public Works Department has begun its summer storm debris pick-up initiative.

The first day of the summer season across the Central Virginia region saw heavy winds and rain as storms swept across residential areas.

Petersburg representatives said the city recognizes that the number of trees and brush left by storms may be difficult for residents to clear off.

“Some of this stuff is very large, you need heavy equipment, [and] heavy equipment is not available,” said Jerry Byerly, Petersburg’s public works director. “The city comes out to do this just as a service to the community.”

Byerly said trees can fall on many different road routes and even on powerlines.

Because of this, he urged residents to not touch any debris that may fall on a power line but instead contact their local power company to cut the power line off to avoid being electrocuted.

The city will only be picking up trees and brush as furniture, trash and/or household items will not be.

Debris in the city’s 1st and 5th wards will be picked up from June 22 through June 27. Wards 6 and 7 will be treated on June 28 through July 5, along with Wards 2, 3, and 4 on July 6 through July 11.

Only one round will be conducted each day of the week by crews. Crews can begin working as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 4:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to place all debris between the sidewalks and the curb or shoulder of the road.

For more information, residents can call the city’s street operations office at (804)-733-2415.