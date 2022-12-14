PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg resident can rest easier now that the suspect who allegedly broke into her car once and attempted several times to do it again was arrested earlier this month.

Amber Williams told 8News in November that she saw at least three attempted car break-ins through a Ring security camera that she had purchased to track down the suspect. In one footage, a person wearing a hoodie can be seen attempting to break in to Williams’ car.

Now, Petersburg police have announced that they arrested the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Tamara Denay Peace, on Dec. 1. Police said Peace has been charged with the following offenses:

Entering a vehicle without consent of the owner,

Larceny,

Carrying a concealed weapon,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Felony possession of a controlled substance and

Felony possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

Williams said the first time Peace allegedly broke in her car was on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“I think it was the day after the story aired [on 8News] she was arrested,” Williams said on Thursday, Dec. 14. “I will tell you the other night the Ring camera went off about 12:30 a.m. and scared me to death. I was like, ‘what happened!'”

Williams said that while the incident still scares her, she is able to sleep better knowing that the suspect has been caught.