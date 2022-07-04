PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Petersburg.

Delvin Mitchell, 19, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the incident, according to police.

Delvin Mitchell (Courtesy of the Petersburg Bureau of Police)

At around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, officers were called to the 100 block of Perry Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, police found a female victim — identified as 19-year-old Toni Knight — with a severe gunshot wound. Knight was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Toni Knight (Photo courtesy of Diane Branzelle)

According to her mother, Diane Branzelle, Knight had been carrying groceries back to her apartment building in the 300 block of Brown Street when a group of people nearby began shooting, hitting Knight with a stray bullet.

A man — now identified as Mitchell — and an 11-year-old girl were also shot during the incident.

According to police, both were transported to a nearby hospital. The girl was reportedly treated at the hospital and later released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use the P3 TIps mobile app. Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.