PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has reportedly arrested a suspect after a shooting victim was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, officers were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments parking lot in the 1500 block of Halifax Street for a reported shooting.

Prior to police arrival, the female victim of the shooting was transported to a nearby hospital. She was then flown to another hospital due to her injuries being life-threatening.

A female suspect was detained at the scene, according to police.

Nia Duval, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault and using a firearm in the commission of a felony as a result of this incident.