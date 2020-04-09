Suspect found dead after firing at Colonial Heights police officers

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and Colonial Heights Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early this morning.

Colonial Heights officers responded around 2:30 to Clearfield Circle to investigate someone trying to break into cars. When they got to the scene they found a suspicious vehicle. When searching the area a suspect got into the car and tried to leave.

Officers pulled over that car on Dunlop Farms Boulevard. Police say the driver got out of the car and fired multiple rounds. A Colonial Heights officer returned fire, and the suspect ran away.

The suspect was then found dead behind a home on Greenmeadow Court. 8News has reached out to Colonial Heights police to find out if the suspect was hit by the officer’s bullet or died another way.

Virginia State Police is helping with the investigation. The officer is on administrative leave until the investigation is over.