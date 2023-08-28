HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected of a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Hopewell last month has now been arrested by Virginia State Police.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 28, state troopers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Street for a multi-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 had been driving east on Oaklawn Boulevard when it ignored a red light and crossed into the intersection. As a result, the Dodge hit the passenger side of a 2001 Toyota Camry that was traveling south on Ashland Street.

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road and hit a utility pole before colliding with the Dodge for a second time and overturning.

The driver of the Toyota — now identified as 45-year-old Andre Bassette of Jacksonville, Florida — was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge ran away from the scene on foot.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Petersburg Bureau of Police, the suspected driver of the dodge was identified as 34-year-old Tequan Taylor of Petersburg.

Taylor was arrested and charged with one felony count of second-degree murder. He is currently being held at Southside Regional Jail without bond.