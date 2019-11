PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Washington Street at 9:55 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery that had just happened.

Police said based on the investigation they were able to identify the suspect as Lorenzo Tyler Jr.

Tyler was found on Tuesday, November 5 and taken into custody.

Charges against Tyler are pending. Stay with 8News for updates.