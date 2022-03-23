PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed one person in early March.

According to Petersburg Police, just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Stephen Harris was shot several times at the California Inn on the 2200 block of Country Drive in Petersburg. Harris was taken to a Richmond-area hospital for treatment where he later died.

Petersburg Police arrested Mike Stewart in connection to the shooting and charged him with first degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Stewart is being held without bond.