COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a group suspected to have stolen credit cards out of cars, and then used them at Sam’s Club to buy more than $4,000 worth of merchandise.

Police said the suspects broke into several cars at Roslyn Landing in Colonial Heights on Sept. 1, where they stole items and credit/debit cards. On the same day, many of the stolen credit cards were used at the Sam’s Club at 735 Southpark Boulevard.

A total of four suspects were involved in the heist at the store, and police said they worked in pairs at different times, getting away with more than $4,000 worth of merchandise. All four suspects left the store in an unknown tan, or gold-colored, four-door SUV, according to police.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights Police Department.