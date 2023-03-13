COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is continuing to investigate a credit card theft and fraud that occurred earlier this year.
Around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, a wallet was stolen from a woman at the Sam’s Club on Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
According to police, two suspects — a white man and a woman — distracted the victim before taking her wallet from her purse. Shortly after, they took the wallet to a nearby Walmart.
The pair made two successful purchases totaling over $1,000, according to police. A third purchase — totaling over $6,900 — was unsuccessful. The suspects were seen leaving the Walmart in a gray Ford F-150 with no front license plate.
The Colonial Heights Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-520-9311.