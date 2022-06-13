COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place in Colonial Heights Monday, June 6.

According to police, two male suspects entered a business in the Pickwick Shopping Center at around 1:45 p.m.

Once inside, one of the suspects displayed a firearm and pointed it at several people inside the business while the other suspect hopped over the counter and stole a bag containing over $10,000 in cash and checks belonging to the business, according to police.

The suspects were last seen getting into a gold-colored, four-door vehicle and driving away from the area.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program has released photos of the suspects in this case in the hopes that the public may have information on them or their whereabouts.







(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Both methods are anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.