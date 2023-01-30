COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a grand larceny after two men were caught on camera stealing several Apple brand products from Best Buy in Colonial Heights.

Police said two men entered the Southpark Boulevard store on Dec. 7, 2022, and requested four Macbooks and an iPad from an employee. Once the employee set the items on a counter and turned around, one of the men took all the items from the counter and walked out of the store.

The suspects left the area in a newer-model black GMC SUV, according to police.

If you have any information on the grand larceny or the suspects, you’re asked to contact Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9311.