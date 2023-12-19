COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is investigating after an SUV crashed into a school bus.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, officers responded to the corner of Conduit Road and River Oaks Drive for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police, an SUV traveling north on Conduit Road crossed the center line and hit a Colonial Heights City Public Schools bus that was traveling south.

No students were injured at the scene. The driver of the SUV reported minor injuries.

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

Police charged the SUV driver with the following:

Failure to maintain control

Failure to wear a safety belt

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the road is now open.

The Colonial Heights Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact Master Officer Fable at 804-520-9300.