Swimmer saved after water rescue in Appomattox River

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Fire & Rescue crews helped rescue a swimmer in the Appomattox River Tuesday afternoon.

Following reports that a swimmer was in distress in the water, crews arrived at Campbell Bridge off of University Boulevard to begin rescue efforts.

According to the city’s Facebook page, “Petersburg Truck 1 crew entered the water and located the swimmer, established verbal contact with the swimmer to ensure they were doing well, and stayed with the swimmer until the Dive Team entered the water.”

Petersburg firefighters helped rescue the swimmer less than 10 minutes after entering the water.

Eventually, the Petersburg Firefighters and the swimmer were brought to shore safely by boat by the Chesterfield Dive Team.

In the Facebook post, Petersburg Fire & Rescue thanks Chesterfield Fire & EMS for their assistance.

