T.V. show ‘Dopesick’ will begin filming at the Hopewell Courthouse on Friday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell announced that the T.V. show “Dopesick” will begin filming at the city’s courthouse on Friday.

This show is being produced by Disney’s Touchstone Television and will air on Hulu. According to the release, the show is based on the book “Dopesick” by Beth Macy, about the rise in opiate abuse in Western Virginia.

The city said preparations for the staging and setup will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 at Portions of East Broadway N. Main and East Poythress Street. Because of this, East Broadway from Main Street to Randolph Road will be closed.

The Hopwell Sheriff’s Office will be regulating traffic around the area, according to the announcement.

Crews will be filming at the Hopewell Courthouse on 100 East Broadway Street on March 12.