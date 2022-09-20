PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Visit some of your favorite spots in Petersburg and discover something new in the Taste of Olde Towne Petersburg event this Saturday.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will begin at the Main Street Petersburg information tent located at the corner of Bank and North Sycamore Streets.

At the tent, you can pick up your wristband and “passport” for the day. Your wristband will serve as your admission ticket, while you can take your passport to be stamped at each participating business. Once your passport is full, bring it back to the information tent to be entered for a raffle prize.

Participating businesses include:

Alibi, 305 N. Sycamore St.

Boppers Malt Shop, 414, Sycamore St.

Restored Cup, 105 W. Bank St.

Ta Bon Fry & Southern Eats, 404 N. Sycamore St.

Longstreet’s, 302 N. Sycamore St.

Wabi-Sabi, 29 Bollingbrook St.

Maria’s, 21 W. Old St.

The Brickhouse Run, 407-409 Cockade Aly.

Shut Yo Mouf, 424 N. Market St.

Cockade City Bistro & Beer Garden, 309 N. Sycamore St.

Beaunuts, 404 N. Sycamore St.

Ernestine’s Table, 509 Halifax St.

Local Vibe Cafe, 414 N. Market St.

Appomattox Event Center, 9 W. Old St.

Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St.

Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children under 5.

The event is sponsored by Main Street Petersburg Inc. and Houts Restaurant Group.