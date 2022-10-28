PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Explore Petersburg history up close and personal in the Historic All Hallows Eve tour of at Blandford Cemetery this weekend.

Take a trolley through the Historic Blandford Cemetery for a guided tour, where you will learn about cemetery history and visit the final resting places of some of Petersburg’s most prominent and fascinating figures, from politicians and local business owners to Revolutionary War veterans.

Tours will be held on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., with tour start times at 6:00 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Each tour is an hour long and it is recommended you arrive 15 minutes before your tour.

Be aware there is no parking at Blandford Cemetery. You can park in the Old Town area of Petersburg before checking in and boarding the shuttle to the cemetery at Trapezium Brewing, located at 423 3rd Street.

Tours are $15 per person, and reservations ahead of time are encouraged since tour groups are small. You can book your tickets through Eventbrite or at the Blandford Church Reception Center, located at 111 Rochelle Lane.

It is suggested that you not bring children under 10 to the tour.