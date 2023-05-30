PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A murder investigation is underway in Petersburg after police say they found the body of a popular tattoo artist inside a motel room.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, Petersburg police officers were called to the Budget Motor Inn on Jamestown Road for an unresponsive man.

On scene, they found 54-year-old Brian Chambers with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Chambers was well-known to the Petersburg community as a traveling tattoo artist. He was the owner of “Bad Monkey Tattoo” and went by the name “B-Train.”

According to police, no suspects have been arrested in connection the Chambers’ death.

If you know anything about what happened, contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.