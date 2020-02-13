Teen girl seriously injured when struck by car in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A teen who was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Petersburg was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, a 14-year-old female attempted to cross the roadway in the 1000 block of S. Crater Road at 7 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle. The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
An investigation is underway.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
