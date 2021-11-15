Teenager arrested in connection to weekend shooting of 15-year-old girl in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have identified the suspect who is linked to shooting a 15-year-old girl on W. Wythe Street over the weekend.

On Saturday, November 13, Petersburg Police arrived to the 1100 block of W. Wythe St. around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police quickly located the 15-year-old victim who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

A suspect was identified, surrendered to police shortly after and was identified as a 16-year-old male who’s name is withheld.

The suspect has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm by a minor.

A detention order was issued and the suspect has been incarcerated at a detention facility for juveniles.