COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights is closed in both directions after a deadly early morning crash.

The Colonial Heights Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. Police said the early investigation has revealed a driver of a car headed east on Temple Avenue hit a person walking in the road near the intersection of Conduit Road. The victim died at the scene.

Polcie said Temple Avenue from Conduit Road to Southpark Boulevard will be closed for eastbound and westbound traffic while investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for more.