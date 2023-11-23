COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 11th annual 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day.

The 5K Turkey Trot took place on Thursday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Colonial Heights High School Technical Center at 3451 Conduit Road.

“Children five and under are free to join in on the fun, however, the T-shirt is not included,” a spokesperson with the Colonial Heights Police Department said. “Dressing as a turkey is HIGHLY encouraged!”

According to organizers, $5 from every participant will be donated to the school of their choice.