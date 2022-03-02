CITY OF HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell City Marina Park is a popular public access point on the Appomattox River and serves thousands of residents and visitors every year for recreational activities like boating, fishing, kayaking and birding. Plans are underway to upgrade the marina.

Photo of the marina from Hopewell Recreation and Parks’ website

The marina is also home to competitive fishing tournaments and community events like the Rockin’ on the River Concert Series and Fireworks on the Appomattox.

According to Hopewell Recreation and Parks, the facility’s existing dock infrastructure was established during the Hopewell Yacht Club’s operation of the marina with the open, and covered slips and main boardwalk being in place for more than 50 years with significant signs of degradation.

The city’s website said “repair of these facilities has become extremely costly and increasingly difficult. The frequency of repairs has strained the marina’s annual operating funds. Continued operation of the existing facilities is no longer feasible or sustainable.”

After analyzing the most important fixes for the marina, the City of Hopewell has created a list of key elements of a concept plan for the future of the waterfront.

Key elements of the concept plan:

Improve public access to the waterfront for the community as a whole

Remove the City of Hopewell from the marina operations business, driving customers to other local marinas

Create a public space on the waterfront to support events, tournaments, and general public use

Increase pedestrian safety

Create facilities designed specifically for the transient boating community

Improve existing public fishing area

Re-establish public playground at the overlook pavilion

Create opportunities for public art and historical interpretation

Address ongoing issues with bulkheads, existing docks, and the boat ramp

Improve parking lot conditions at the existing kayak launch and at the overlook pavilion

Renovate the existing overlook pavilion

Create connections to the Hopewell Riverwalk, Riverside Greenway Trail, and Historic Hopewell Foundation properties

Address environmental concerns and provide better stewardship of natural resources

Encourage economic development on adjacent parcels

Create improved gateway aesthetics for travelers entering the City from Chesterfield County

If you have interest in weighing in on upgrades, the city is encouraging you to visit a meeting next Monday, March 7, at Hopewell City Council Chambers starting at 6:30 p.m.

Hopewell City Council Chambers is located inside City Hall at 300 N. Main Street, Hopewell, VA 23860.