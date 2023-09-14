HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Community members attended The Gathering for City of Refuge — a faith-based recovery center in Hopewell — on Thursday night.

8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin served as the honorary chair, kicking off the event by emphasizing the importance of fighting against substance use disorder and recovery.

Some of the program’s graduates were preparing and serving the food at the event.

(Photo courtesy of Erica Hindman)

The recovery center announced that the new sober living home — which opened in June — is now in use as program participants have gone through the necessary steps to move in.

The program is now looking to expand and open a second sober living home and fundraising has begun.

Although the center is based in Hopewell, it offers help and support to all members of the community throughout the greater Richmond area.