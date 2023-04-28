PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Community members are speaking out after a driver hit a child just feet from Pleasant’s Lane Elementary School on Friday — and then took off.

School representatives told 8News the victim is a 5th grader at the school. He suffered minor injuries, but police are investigating this incident as a hit-and-run.

Substitute teacher — and former Pleasant’s Lane student herself — Deborah Dixon has seen the hectic traffic outside the building before. She said sometimes kids are dropped off on the opposite side of the drop-off zone.

“The kids have to literally run across the street,” Dixon said. “In this bad weather, I’m not surprised [this happened].”

Police released surveillance images of the suspect’s vehicle, which is a dark colored hatchback.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect’s vehicle on camera. (Photo courtesy of Petersburg City Police Department)

“I hope they get his butt. Or, hers,” Dixon said “They need to go to jail.”

Details on how this specific incident unfolded are still limited at this time. However, Dixon tells us time and time again, she’s witnessed reckless and distracted driving in the school zone.

“There are too many other things out there [students] have to worry about,” Dixon said. “They shouldn’t have to worry about trying to get to school safely; people out here driving recklessly.”

This is the second time a child in the area was injured in a hit-and-run within just a week. The first incident happened Sunday evening when a three-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being run over by a car in a driveway in Chesterfield County.

Dixon loves kids and said it hurts her heart to see innocent children put at risk.

“These are children,” Dixon said. “These are babies who are not thinking about exactly what their actions would do. You’re an adult. Behind a car that could kill somebody. Pay attention.”

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone witnessed the incident or has additional doorbell surveillance footage that could be helpful, contact Petersburg City Police Department.