HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A mother is pleading for people to come forward with information so police can catch her son’s killer.

Teandreay Taylor, 26, was shot on the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive in Hopewell at around 1:12 a.m. on January 23. Hopewell Police said officers found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

For investigators, finding a motive and leads to an arrest are a challenge. However, the shooter may have left behind an important clue.

The department recently released pictures of a light-colored SUV that investigators believe is connected to the homicide. They said the vehicle was seen in the area right before the murder happened.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help locating an SUV that is believed to be connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man in January. (Photo: Hopewell Police)

More than three months after Taylor’s death, his mother, Vanette Turner, continues to grieve. She said she wants to make sure the murder gets solved and that her son is never forgotten.

“They messed with the wrong mother’s child. I think they thought Teandrey’s murder was going to be like so many other murders, where the parents would be grieving and wouldn’t have enough time to be out here looking or fighting for justice, ” she said. “I’m not in the field of forgiving. I’m in the field of getting justice, ultimate justice.”

Turner said the memories she’s left with can’t dull the pain of her son’s heartless murder.

“I could not believe that someone was so bold enough to step on my heart to violate me. To take my chain and take it from five and make it four,” she said.

Turner described Taylor as a hardworking father who always gets things done and brings the family together for fun. Now, memories of Taylor weigh heavy on her heart.

“Out of my five kids, he was the protector, like, he was our go-to person,” Turner said. “Goodbye without saying goodbye is what gets me the most.”

Turner said Taylor’s son turned one-year-old last week. She said she doesn’t want to celebrate any more birthdays without knowing what happened to her son — but knowing her son’s killer will be behind bars soon brings Turner some much-needed peace.

“The clock is ticking,” she said.

Hopewell Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.