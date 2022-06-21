PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters are currently at the scene where thick black smoke is erupting from the OYO Hotel in Petersburg.

8News viewer Michael Powers sent in a video and photo from the hotel, located at 25 S. Crater Road. The video shows smoke rolling from the hotel, with firetruck sirens blaring in the background.

Guests can be seen on the balconies of the hotel, and one man is seen running through the Valero gas station parking lot in the direction of the hotel.

