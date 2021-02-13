Thousands without power as ice blankets Petersburg, causing downed trees, power lines

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) – Several roads in Petersburg were closed Saturday because of downed power lines and thick ice on the roadways.

As of Saturday afternoon, around 8,000 people in Petersburg were without power, according to Dominion Energy’s website.

New Road Closures:

Homestead Drive between Valor Drive and Midland Ave

Sunset Ave between Cumberland Ave and Westover Ave

Graham Road between Jefferson Place and Pine Ridge Road — Petersburg Virginia (@PetersburgV) February 13, 2021

8News crews discovered a downed tree sitting on several power lines on Valley Drive at Homestead Drive.

It’s just one example of several trees and power lines that could be seen that have fallen due to a large amount of ice covering the town.

















Debris and cracked limbs are scattered across the city after ice has blanketed the area.

Large limbs could be heard cracking and falling on several streets Saturday, and chunks of ice fell with it.

8News spoke with Osmond Chisholm who says he and his family were trying to figure out a place to stay this afternoon after their power went out and a cable line fell in their yard along South Crater Road.

“My power went out like right around 2 o’clock. There’s power lines that went down. There’s branches that I’ve seen fall down. It’s pretty bad,” said Chisholm.

Chisholm said he’s seen previous ice storms in the nineties, but nothing like the one the area has seen this weekend.

“This is easily up there on par with the worst ones from the way the trees look to the power outages, it happened pretty fast,” he told 8News Saturday.

Valley Drive at Homestead Drive is closed as the tree is making it impossible for drivers to get through.