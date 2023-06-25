PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has announced the arrest three people as it continues its efforts to ensure the safety and security of the city’s residents.

According to a tweet from the department, efforts to reduce criminal activity and address concerns about public safety has resulted in a significant number of arrests in Petersburg. Three recent arrests include:

Olajuwon Branch, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Tatum, who was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, as well as resisting arrest and was served with an outstanding warrant from Chesterfield County

Octavius Smith, who was charged with possession of marijuana.

Police did not mention the date on which any of the arrests took place.