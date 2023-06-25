PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has announced the arrest three people as it continues its efforts to ensure the safety and security of the city’s residents.
According to a tweet from the department, efforts to reduce criminal activity and address concerns about public safety has resulted in a significant number of arrests in Petersburg. Three recent arrests include:
- Olajuwon Branch, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Tatum, who was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, as well as resisting arrest and was served with an outstanding warrant from Chesterfield County
- Octavius Smith, who was charged with possession of marijuana.
Police did not mention the date on which any of the arrests took place.