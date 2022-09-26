PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel north from Petersburg are asked to avoid Interstate 95 as a multi-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes but one.

According to VDOT, the crash took place at mile marker 52.8, just south of the bridge that goes over the Appomattox River. The northbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all currently closed.

Photo: VDOT Traffic Camera

Drivers in Petersburg are asked to avoid the areas and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.