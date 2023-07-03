PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Petersburg on Friday night.

Around 7 p.m. on June 30, officers were called to the McDonald’s at 2139 South Crater Road for a report of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim is still hospitalized but is in stable condition.

“We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence,” McDonald’s franchise owner and operator, Coleman Bishop, told 8News. “Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are working closely with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

Three people were arrested in connection to the investigation.

Devon King, 37, of Petersburg, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

King’s 18-year-old son, Jamari, was also charged with aggravated assault.

Another 18-year-old, William Brown, of Petersburg, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in a public place.